X

Walker, Grady

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WALKER, Grady

Mr. Grady Cecil Walker, age 95, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Mr. Walker was born in Atlanta, GA on August 10, 1925, the son of the late Rogers Raymond Walker and Gladys Kemp Walker. He received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1950. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Leslie Elaine Montelongo of Pine Mountain, Carol Cecile Walker of Bremen, Nancy Walker and John Kenneth Arnold of Atlanta. A private family service will be held at Arlington Memorial Chapel. Leave condolences at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Almon Funeral Home & Chapel

548 Newnan Street

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://www.almonfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.