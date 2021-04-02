WALKER, Grady



Mr. Grady Cecil Walker, age 95, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Mr. Walker was born in Atlanta, GA on August 10, 1925, the son of the late Rogers Raymond Walker and Gladys Kemp Walker. He received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1950. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Leslie Elaine Montelongo of Pine Mountain, Carol Cecile Walker of Bremen, Nancy Walker and John Kenneth Arnold of Atlanta. A private family service will be held at Arlington Memorial Chapel. Leave condolences at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

