Walker, Floyd

WALKER, III, Floyd Lee

Formerly of Newark and Maplewood, New Jersey passed suddenly on July 15, 2021 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. High school sweetheart and beloved husband of Dr. Joi Jackson-Walker for 23 years.

Survived by sister Deborah Walker McCall (NJ), brother Darryl Walker (MD), brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Floyd Lee Walker, III was preceded in death by father Floyd Walker, Jr., mother Joyce Thompson, brother Derrick Walker and stepfather Ernest Thompson. Memorial service will be held on July 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Camp Memorial Park and Mauselouem, Fayetteville, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 529 Path for College: Jalen Amir Jackson Peters: account # 1481542. Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro Chapel, 163 North Ave., Jonesboro, 678-479-0806

Funeral Home Information

Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro

163 North Ave

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://watkinsfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

