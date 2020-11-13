WALKER, Elenor
Of Atlanta, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Service to be announced. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Credit: File
