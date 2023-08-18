WALKER, Deborah
Age 69, of Mableton, GA, passed August 8, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11AM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
