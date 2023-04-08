WALKER, David Martin



David Martin Walker, age 86, of Canton, GA, passed away Tuesday evening April 4, 2023 surrounded by family.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Darby Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Birmingham Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Alan Thompson, Rev. Kent Samples and Rev. Bobby Padgett will officiate.



Visitation will be 4:00PM - 8:00PM Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 9:00AM until the funeral hour.



Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Louise Walker, Canton, GA; sons, Dean William (Lisa) Walker, Ray Brian (Angie) Walker; daughter Joan Marie (Troy D.) Bennett; siblings, Dick, Bill, Joel, Pete, Juanita, Cora and Mary; grandchildren, William, Matthew, Nathan, Amanda, Josh, Evan, Ella, great-grandchildren Annsley, Willa, Laura, Mac, Lemon, Dovie, Levi, and Georgia.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Isaac, Launa Belle, Obra, Clifton, Johnny, Dan and Rollo.



