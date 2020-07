WALKER, Darrell Darrell Walker, age 65, passed on July 18, 2020. Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11 AM, Walker Cemetery, 591 Cove Rd., Woodbury, GA. Visitation, July 24, Airport Event Center, 377 North Central Ave, Hapeville, GA. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave., SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.