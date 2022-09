MCELHANEY WALKER, Colleen Cook



Colleen Cook McElhaney Walker passed away August 9, 2022 in Daphne, AL, after a long journey with Dementia.



There will be a Celebration of Life on September 11, 2022, at 2 PM at Colleen's beloved River Place home in Marietta, Georgia, to share memories with her Atlanta neighbors, friends, and former work associates. www.hughesfh.com.