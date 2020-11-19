Walker, Charlotte

WALKER (HOLDEN), Charlotte



Charlotte Holden Walker, age 91, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Culpepper Walker, her parents, Hattie and Bryce Holden, sister, Anna Riddick, brother, Wesley Holden, and grandson, James (Jimmy) W. Martin.



Charlotte was born July 26, 1929 in Birmingham, AL. The Holden family moved to Atlanta, GA in 1931. She graduated from North Fulton High School where she would meet her future husband James Walker; she also attended Georgia State College. Charlotte and Jim married May 13, 1950 and honeymooned in Nassau. They remained married until Jim's death 58 years later.



With a passion for life, Charlotte was a loving wife and mother. Later she discovered that she too possessed a rare talent for business when she earned her real estate license in 1974. She helped open the first Remax Realty Company in Atlanta, was a "Top 10 Producer" and a member of the Million Dollar Club every year until retiring at the age of 72. Her love of people and "Southern Style and Grace" made for a perfect match.



Charlotte was a dedicated member of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church where she also served on their Flower Guild. Again, yet another unique talent emerged. Her artistic ability with arranging flowers was extraordinary.



Charlotte also had a knack for sports. Having been introduced to the game of golf by her husband, she soon discovered yet another talent. Quickly surpassing Jim in the "Hole-in-One" club; her first coming in her very first tournament at her home course, the Atlanta Athletic Club at East Lake; and won her flight by one stroke. Another "Ace" would come at yet another tournament, the Georgia Women's Golfing Association's State tournament at Jekyll Island. She also had the distinction of being the longest continuous volunteer as a "Walking Score Marker" for the Atlanta Classic/Bell South/AT&T Classic golf tournaments held annually here in Atlanta. If it rained, she loved playing bridge, which she excelled in too.



If you just met Charlotte, or had known her for years, she had a way of making you feel very special. She had a smile that lit up a room, and she never met a stranger. Charlotte leaves behind three children and five grandchildren, Carol and David Martin, son, Larry and his wife, Alison Martin, Mark and Yamin Walker, their children, Matthew and Marilyn Walker, and Clare and Jeff Teague, their children, Ashley and William Teague, as well as many other family and friends, as well as her especially close friend, Bob Calder.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte Walker may be made to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 805 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta, GA 30027. Due to COVID19 there will be a small private family graveside funeral, but no formal gatherings. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.



