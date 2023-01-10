WALDRUP, Martha Marie Burkes



February 24, 1928-



December 25, 2022



Marie Waldrup of Decatur, GA, beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, passed away on Christmas Day, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on February 24, 1928, to the late Rosa Beatrice (Bea) and Tilman B. Burkes in Phenix City, AL. She was the widow of the late Joseph (Joe) S. Waldrup, Jr. Marie was the youngest of five children: a sister, Margaret Callaham (Sherman); and three brothers, Marvin Burkes (Ruth), Earl Burkes (Delores), and Carlton Burkes (Nell).



Marie is survived by a daughter, Janet W. Ammirati and husband, Joe; granddaughter, Daria A. Burpee; great-grandson, Wesley Burpee; great-granddaughter, Ashley Burpee; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.



A private service was held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).



