Waldrup, Martha

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALDRUP, Martha Marie Burkes

February 24, 1928-

December 25, 2022

Marie Waldrup of Decatur, GA, beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, passed away on Christmas Day, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on February 24, 1928, to the late Rosa Beatrice (Bea) and Tilman B. Burkes in Phenix City, AL. She was the widow of the late Joseph (Joe) S. Waldrup, Jr. Marie was the youngest of five children: a sister, Margaret Callaham (Sherman); and three brothers, Marvin Burkes (Ruth), Earl Burkes (Delores), and Carlton Burkes (Nell).

Marie is survived by a daughter, Janet W. Ammirati and husband, Joe; granddaughter, Daria A. Burpee; great-grandson, Wesley Burpee; great-granddaughter, Ashley Burpee; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

A private service was held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
