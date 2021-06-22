WALDRON (CAMPBELL), Sally



Waldron, Sally Campbell, of Atlanta, died on June 18, 2021.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Waldron and her parents Lila Cothran Campbell and William Theodore Campbell and her brother, Wade Cothran Campbell.



Mrs. Waldron is survived by her daughters Dorsey Mann (Rob), Jamie McWilliams (Michael), and her six grandchildren James "Jack" May Jennings, Samuel "Sam" Legare Jennings, Benjamin May Jennings, Jr., Michael Ross McWilliams, Louise Campbell McWilliams, and Hunter James McWilliams. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Dodd Campbell (Cot) of Aiken, South Carolina, nieces Cary Campbell Umhau (Andrew) of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Lila Cothran Campbell and several great-nieces and nephews.



She attended the University of Georgia and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was a Sustaining Member of the Junior League of Atlanta.



Her early career was in advertising with McCann-Erickson and The Marschalk Company in Atlanta and New York. Her later career was as a residential real estate agent with Harry Norman Realtors in Atlanta, receiving the Crystal Phoenix Award representing 20 years of qualifying in the Million Dollar Club of the Atlanta Board of Realtors.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 10:00 AM, Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, Atlanta, GA 30310. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.



