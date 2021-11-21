WALDRON, Geraldine



Age 93, of Doraville, GA, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Born Geraldine Kijewski on July 23, 1928 to Alice and Howard in Chicago, IL, the oldest of 6 children. Wife of 50 years to late James R. Waldron. She is survived by her son Stephen Waldron of Roswell, daughter Mary Waldron of Marietta, and brother Donald Dauksha (Fred Lagon) of Chicago, IL, and many nieces and nephews. She and James were longtime, active members of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She enjoyed the devoted care and lively friendship of her caregiver Paula Meeks-Stockings for the past 5 years. For this, Gerry's family will forever be grateful.



Gerry was dedicated to her family and always welcoming to neighbors and friends, ready with hospitality for all who visited her home. She volunteered at church, scouts, school and the voting polls. The family had been residents of the same neighborhood since 1970 and she will be missed.



A visitation for Geraldine was held Friday, November 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084.



