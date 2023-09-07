WALDRIP, Kim



Mrs. Kim Killingsworth Waldrip, age 62, of Mableton, passed away September 5, 2023.



She worked for the Georgia State Patrol for 17 years, was a former South Cobb and Georgia Jaycee, a member of Zion View Baptist Church in Austell, and held many pins from numerous donations of blood to the American Red Cross. She also rescued many animals.



Survived by her husband of 34 years, Jeffrey J. Waldrip; and children, Kyle Killingsworth, Jeremy Waldrip, Kelly Hargus and her husband, Sean Hargus.



Funeral services will be held Friday, September 8, at 1 PM, in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Arrowood officiating. Interment will follow in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com for the Waldrip family.



Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

300603759

http://www.georgiamemorialpark.com