Waldheim, Stanley

1 hour ago

WALDHEIM, Stanley

Stanley Michael Waldheim, "Stan" of Berkeley Lake, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, during a recent hospitalization, shortly after his retirement.

Stan was born on February 28, 1960, in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, to Stanley and Betty Anne Waldheim (O'Boyle).

Stan attended Whitefish Bay, WI High School, The University of Utah, and Weber State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Stan moved to Ogden, UT and then to Atlanta, working as a controller at several businesses.

Stan's family life was his passion. You would find Stan at every event or sport his children participated in. Volunteerism was Stan's second passion. He was among the first to offer help when it was needed.

His parents preceded him in death. He leaves his wife of nearly 26 years, Amy; his son, Ryan, of San Jose, CA; and his daughter, Megan, of Jacksonville, FL. His family also includes his sister, Wendy, of Alaska; brother, Bill (Kathie), of Austin, TX; and his sister, Jane (Ken), of Boise, ID; as well as four sisters-in-law, their husbands, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Berkeley Lake's Chapel, 4043 S. Berkeley Lake, GA 30096, from 4-7 PM.

