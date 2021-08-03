WALDEN, Val Hogue



Val Hogue Walden, 78, of Hoschton, a beloved husband, father and Big Daddy went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Val was born on July 6, 1943, in Valdosta, GA and raised on his beloved in Twin Lakes on Long Pond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Cecil Walden Jr. and Ruth Hogue Walden Smith; step-father, Clarence "Smitty" Smith; and his brother, Alfred Cecil Walden III. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna Gibbs Walden of Hoschton, GA; children, Melanie Walden O'Steen and Travis Ryan Walden (Jennifer); grandchildren, Owen O'Steen, Abby O'Steen, Drew O'Steen, Ryan Walden, and Brady Walden; brothers, Karl Walden (Jennifer) of Ayden, NC, John Walden of Orlando, FL, and Raymond Smith (Barbara) of Blackshear, GA; sister, Barbara North (Jim) of Oak Ridge, NC; sister-in-law, Nell Johnson Walden of Byron, GA. He was a graduate of Lowndes County High School in 1961 where he was a letterman in football and basketball. Val was a Veteran of the United States Navy. After his service in the Navy, he returned home and attended Valdosta State College. He retired from the Georgia Department of Labor as Assistant Division Director of Unemployment Insurance, Taxes. He was a member of Mount Carmel Christian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder and used his talented voice as a valued member of The Living Tree Christmas performances, the church radio program, and he was the master of ceremonies for other church events. He later became a member of Galilee Christian Church of Jefferson, GA. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 6, 2021, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home at 2 PM. Nick Vipperman will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 12. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to



www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

