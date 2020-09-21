WALDEN, Paul Paul W. Walden, 90 of Stockbridge, passed away on September 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Born on January 18, 1930, in College Park, Paul was the son of the late Ben Henry and Charlie Edith Blankenship Walden. He was drafted into the Army in 1951, two weeks after his marriage to Joyce Rainwater Walden. Following his time in the military, he spent 32 years with Delta Airlines. Paul and Joyce spent time traveling around the world by plane and RV. Paul was steadfast in his love for the Lord and his church, Bethany Baptist Church. He was a committed member of the Seekers Sunday School Class until the past few years. He was a resident of Benton Manor Senior Living Home where he was very active and his days were happy and full of life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Charlie Walden, sisters Lillian Walden, Frances Walden, Lucile Wilson, Margaret Williams and Merdene Zbinden. Also preceded in death by his brother J.B. Walden. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Rainwater Walden and daughter Melinda Walden. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Tils (Kelly) of Brooks, Paulette Henderson (Wayne) of LaGrange and Robin Murphy (Mike) of Braselton. Grandsons, Michael Tils (Christina) of Vineland, NJ, Joey Boswell (Missy) of Williamson and Mathew Murphy (Pam) of Gainesville. Great-granddaughters, Addison Nebel (Ray) of Sharpsburg, Emma Tils of Peachtree City, and Kylee Huggins of Peachtree City. Sisters, Dorris Orr, and Ruby Mann. He is also survived by a dear friend Bettye Cochran. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



