WALDEN, Michael



Mr. Michael Wayne Walden of Fairburn passed away January 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Steed Walden of Fairburn; children, Jonathan Walden and his wife Jessica of Covington; Joshua Walden of Covington; Melanie King and her husband Robert of Ashland, AL; Danny Clark of Bowden; brother, C.W. Tumlin and his wife Diane of Newborn, GA; grandchildren, Kobe Groce; Savannah King; Austin King; Jakobe Wood; Breanna Harris; Kaley Clark; Madison Clark; Emma King; great-grandson, Riley Pope; niece, Lisa Price and her husband Chris; great-nephews, Landen Price; Connor Price and great-niece, Leah Price.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 1 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Allan Mathura officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until service time on Wednesday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



