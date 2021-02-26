X

Wakil, Haroun Shahid

Haroun Shahid Wakil, an activist and community organizer in Atlanta, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. He was 40.

Wakil, who supported himself primarily by selling oils, shea butter, soaps and incense, founded Street Groomers, a community organization focused on patrolling, engaging, educating and assessing Black communities in and beyond metro Atlanta.

Walking down the street with Wakil was an act of community service, said his friends.

