Wakeling, May

May "Jean" Kee Wakeling passed away on December 24th, 2020. She was born on December 7th, 1928 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the only child of John and Martha Kee. After completing her schooling, she worked at Short Brothers and Harland in Belfast where she met her husband Ken Wakeling. They were married on December 16th, 1950. They had a son and a daughter and the family lived in Belfast until they emigrated to the United States in 1966.



Ken and Jean raised their family in Smyrna, Georgia. Jean worked as an assistant manager with Saul's department stores for 20 years before retiring in 1995. Jean and Ken were long term members of St.Jude's Episcopal Church. They both sang in the choir and Jean served on the altar guild. Jean was an avid reader, sometimes finishing two to three books a week.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Ken Wakeling. She is survived by her son Barry Wakeling and husband Robert Contreras of Forest Hills, New York , her daughter Janice Payson and husband Stan Payson of Smyrna, Georgia and her beloved "granddog" Mocha.



A celebration of her life will be arranged for a future date. Cremation and arrangements have been entrusted to Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna.



