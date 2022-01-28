WAITS, Richard C.



Mr. Richard C. Waits, retired Fire Chief of Fulton County Fire Department, passed away January 26, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until service time on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



