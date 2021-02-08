Waits, Mary Lois

X

Mary Lois Waits, 93, of Suwanee, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tillman Waits, Jr. She is survived by her two sons and daughters in law; Richard Alan Waits (Susan) and David Gregory Waits (Vicki). Her grandchildren David Alan Waits (Ashleigh), Brian Timothy Waits (Cassie), Russell Matthew Waits (Kelly), Melissa Lauren Waits Gunter (Jacob), Ashley Lynn St. Pierre, and Laura May St. Pierre. She is also survived by her six great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements handled by A.S Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

