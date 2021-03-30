WAITES, Jane Alston Johnson



April 14, 1934 - March 27, 2021



Jane was born in Franklin, Tennessee, to Dobson and Anne Beasley Johnson, both deceased. She grew up at Maple Lawn Farm, attended Triune School, graduated from Franklin High School, attended Agnes Scott College, graduated from Middle Tennessee State College and later Georgia State University. While at Agnes Scott, she met a Georgia Tech student, Bill Waites whom she married June 25, 1955. They had five children who "rise up and call her blessed": LeaAnne (Kevin) Hammond, Mat (Dani) Waites, Dob (Korky) Waites, Ben (Wendy) Waites, and Emily (Mike) Gifford. Jane had one brother, Dob (Nancy) Johnson, deceased.



Other survivors include one sister Anne (Daniel) Ridinger, twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two nieces, and two nephews.



Jane obeyed the gospel at an early age and spent the rest of her life serving the Lord. She worked beside her late husband, a deacon and later an elder of Druid Hills Church of Christ. Their home was memorable for its hospitality.



Jane taught Bible classes, led Brownie and Cub Scout troops, shared flowers from her garden at the nursing home, used her car to drive others to Bible class or doctor appointments, mailed numerous cards of cheer and encouragement, phoned to check on the sick and shut-ins, and performed countless loving deeds for others, especially widows, the lonely, the less fortunate, and those recovering from substance abuse. She organized sales of poinsettias to support Rainbow Omega. She was anxious to share what she had, even a spare room in her house or her beach house. Truly she devoted her time, talents, and material goods in service to God, family, and an untold number of others. She did not grow weary in well doing.



Her employment also focused on helping others while teaching at Little Dears at Alpharetta and first grade at the Smyrna campus of Greater Atlanta Christian School. She continued a loyal supporter of Christian education all over the world and participated in overseas mission trips.



Jane passed away peacefully at Cool Springs NHC, Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones.



Visitation March 31, 10:30 at North Atlanta Church of Christ; funeral following at 12:00. Interment at Arlington Memorial Park.



Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.



Requested memorials to Georgia Agape or Rainbow Omega.



