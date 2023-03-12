X
Waite, George

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WAITE, George

George Elwood Waite, age 81, passed away on March 2, surrounded by family and friends. Born December 3, 1941 to Joseph Montgomery and Carolyn Mae Gordon in Bellefonte, PA, he obtained an EE degree from Penn State and a Masters degree from NJIT. He retired after 33 years from Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies.

An active member of Roswell UMC and a founding member of the CUC Sunday School Class, he served on the boards of HomeStretch, the CUC Foundation, and the RUMC Foundation.

Predeceased by five brothers and a sister, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan Smith Waite. Also survived by daughters, Karen Lawrence (Andrew) and Kathy Kelley (Mike); grandchildren, Drew and Lane Lawrence.

The Celebration of Life service is March 20, at 11:00 AM, at Roswell United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the CUC Foundation, HomeStretch, and the RUMC Foundation.




