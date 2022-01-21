WAITE, Alvis "Jay"



Alvis James "Jay" Waite, 73, died on January 16, 2022, of an unexpected illness. The son of the Rev. and Mrs. Alvis A. Waite, Jr., Jay was born in 1948 in Talbotton, Georgia, where his father was the Methodist pastor.



Jay Waite is survived by his wife, Connie (Warne) Waite; his daughters and their families, Kat and Kate Brownwaite and their children Elaine, Mabon, and Heron; Rhodes Waite and partner Kat Neubauer; Abbie and Rob Weeks and their children Charlotte, Bell, and expected sibling; sisters LuAlice and Mary Abbott Waite; and numerous family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 23 at 2 PM at Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree St. (at 5th St.), Atlanta 30308. Parking information at https://www.stmarkumc.org/sunday-resources. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay's name may be made to any support organization for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease, the Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. Streaming will be on St. Mark's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/StMarkUMCATL



