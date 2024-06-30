Wainwright, Molie

WAINWRIGHT, Mollie M.



Ms. Mollie M. Wainwright of Atlanta entered into rest on June 24, 2024. A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Mollie M. Wainwright will be held on Monday, July 1, 2024, 1 PM, with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Ceremony to be included in our Cascade Chapel. Interment South View Cemetery. Viewing today 12 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000.



