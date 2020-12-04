WAIDLER, Lucille Doris Brady "Lucy"



Lucille "Lucy" Doris Brady Waidler, 88, of Dawsonville, GA, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family members in her home.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Earl Ray Waidler. She is survived by her daughters Laurie Bradley (Mark) of Sioux Falls, SD, Sharon Waidler (Matt) of Raleigh, NC, and 2 sons Larry Waidler (Melanie) of Dawsonville, GA, and Kurt Waidler (Erin) of Naperville, IL; grandchildren Michael Waidler (Lisa), Jonathan "JC" Waidler, Ashly Waidler, Alex "AJ" Bradley (Alli), Adam Bradley (Sam), John and Owen Waidler, Jason Chytka, Julie Loziuk (Phil), Lauren, Taylor & Jordan Lively; and 11 great-grandchildren.



Her cousins Larry Pethick of Newtown Square, PA, Amy and Eric Graves of Wayne, PA and Ned and MJ Pethick of Ellicott City, MD.



Lucy was born in Chenango Bridge, NY. She graduated from Binghamton HS in 1950.



She married the love of her life, Ray Waidler, in 1953 following him with his IBM career. They lived in FL, AL and NY before settling in Atlanta, GA in 1966. Volunteering was always an important part of her life. She served as a volunteer for a variety of organizations including, Meals On Wheels and Red Cross at Dekalb General Hospital in Decatur, GA. In 1999, Lucy was a charter volunteer "earth angel" and donor with Angel Flight Soars based at Peachtree Dekalb Airport in Chamblee, GA. In 2000, She became a board member and helped rebrand the organization to what it is today. Her love for Angel Flight continues through her entire family who volunteer here today - almost 23 years later. When she wasn't volunteering she worked at Dekalb Technical College as an office administrator. She was a member of Shallowford Methodist Church (Atlanta, GA) and Bethel United Methodist Church (Dawsonville, GA)



During the 1970's, She and Ray began "weekend" stays at Athens Boat Club on Lake Lanier in Dawsonville, GA. In 2000, they permanently moved to Dawsonville. Lucy enjoyed entertaining and hosted frequent get togethers for friends in their new community, especially soup parties, fish fries, and playing cards. During the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, she missed her weekly social gatherings with her ABC friends.



"Mootie" valued family and enjoyed a long and rewarding life. Gathering with family was her most treasured event… loving on grandkids and great-grandchildren. She loved every holiday and came to be known as "Mrs. Claus" by many of her children's friends.



We will miss her nurturing demeanor, smiling blue eyes, and infectious laugh.



