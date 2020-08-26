WAGONER, Michael Joseph Surrounded by family, Michael Joseph Wagoner, age 48, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully after battling severe sepsis on August 21, 2020. Michael was born in Hialeah, Florida to Lenore and Donald Wagoner on January 7, 1972. Michael graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science in engineering and a minor in music. Michael graduated from Norcross High School where he found his love for music in the marching band. He was the drum line major for several years and ultimately earned the John Philip Sousa Award his senior year of high school in 1990. The Sousa Award is the most prestigious award a high school band member can receive. Michael enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, playing his drums, and making music with his friends. He was an active volunteer at the Shepherd Center as well as with multiple animal rescue groups, and nobody could shoot straighter and better than Michael at the gun range. Michael also loved traveling around the world with his job at Samsung Electronics. He could fix anything in sight and thus earned his mother's nickname "Mr. Fixer". Michael loved a lot of things, but he loved nothing more than his two beautiful daughters, Lily (20) and Norah (16). He was married to his loving wife Deborah Celecia Wagoner for 23 years. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wagoner, and is survived by his adoring mother, Lenore Wagoner, his older brother, David Wagoner, his sister-in-law, Karen, and his niece and nephews, Kaitlyn, Brandon, and Austin. Friends and family are welcome to attend the interment at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, at 3 PM, on Saturday, August 29. Mike was very passionate about animals and veterans. We would love donations in his honor to be directed to the following local grass-roots charities where funds will truly make a difference: Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue (https:// www.friendstotheforlorn.org); The W-Underdogs (https://www.w-underdogs.org); or Shepherd's Men at the Shepherd Center (http://www.shepherdsmen.com).



