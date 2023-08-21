WAGNON, Eley Perkins



Eley Perkins Wagnon, a man who touched countless lives with his unwavering spirit and dedication, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, following a courageous battle with dementia and COPD. A Georgia Registered Land Surveyor since 1972, Eley's meticulous surveys and topos have left an indelible mark, gracing the halls of nearly every county courthouse in Georgia.



Born in Branchville, South Carolina, Eley's journey led his family to Summerville, South Carolina, and he eventually graduated from high school in Norwood, Georgia. After an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he pursued higher education at Louisiana Tech University.



Preceding him in eternal rest are his beloved father, John Poythress Wagnon; and his mother, Annie Lou Bryan Cranford; along with his stepfather, H. C. Cranford. He also joins his brothers, James Cosby Wagnon, J. P. Wagnon, Charles Cranford; and his sister, Annelle Cranford in their peaceful repose.



Eley's legacy is carried forward by his cherished wife of 55 years, Carolyn Dalton Wagnon; and his surviving brother, Claybourne Cranford, Jr. He leaves behind a constellation of nieces and nephews, including Jay Wagnon, Hank Cranford, Charles Cranford Jr., Kathy Wagnon Plunkett, Carla Cranford McMahan, and Katherine Cranford Culp. Additionally, he is fondly remembered by numerous great nephews and nieces who are a testament to his lasting impact.



Eley's journey was marked by honorable service; he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1954 and served with distinction until his honorable discharge in 1957, remaining in the Marine Corps Reserve until February 1962, with a commendation for reenlistment. His passion for surveying extended beyond borders, as evidenced by his involvement in the KRP archaeological project in Jordan in 1995, led by Dr. Gerald Mattingly. He passionately contributed to the project, leaving a mark across cultures and time.



A man of compassion and deep empathy, Eley and Carolyn extended their family to include over 50 Costa Rican high school students, who journeyed to the United States for college education through the Guanacaste Ventures U.S., Inc. foundation. He embraced his role as a father figure, instilling pride in each student's accomplishments and nurturing their dreams.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made, in honor of Eley's memory, to Guanacaste Ventures U.S., Inc. (P. O. Box 1047, Decatur, GA 30031) or St. Jude Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Through these tributes, his legacy of generosity and compassion will continue to flourish.



May Eley's memory continue to inspire us to live with purpose, dedication, and a heart full of love for those around us."



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior from 3:00-4:00 PM.





