WAGNER, Zipora



Dr. Zipora (Goldfinger) Wagner, 80, beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, mentor and friend, died January 8, 2022, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Tsipi Goldfinger was born March 21, 1941 in a Jewish internment camp in Rhodes, where her parents, Pesiah and Meir, and brothers, Yehoshua and Shlomo, landed after their Palestine-bound ship, the Pentcho (www.Pentcho.eu) had broken down. Pentcho survivors were later sent to Ferramonti internment camp in Italy. When British soldiers liberated it, Yehoshua joined the army, and the Goldfingers were finally allowed to enter Palestine. A true Sabra, Tsipi grew up with the struggling country. She met the love of her life, Mordechai "Motkeh" Wagner at 19. They made their home on Moshav S'de Warburg, where Motkeh grew up, where they raised their sons, Roy and Erez, and where Erez now lives. Tsipi stayed busy: she taught English in K'far Saba, helped Motkeh raise flowers and oranges and build a business at Café Oslo, traveled, nearly completed a PhD at Bar Ilan University, and "adopted" many students and friends. After 39 years teaching high school English in Israel, Tsipi reinvented herself as a university professor in America. She taught Hebrew and Israeli Culture at Emory, Georgia State and College of Charleston, and was a cheerful presence in the academic community. She also continued her own education, completing her PhD in American Literature & Criminology from GSU in 2010. Tsipi was a master teacher with an exceptional ability to engage and motivate students; many of whom talk about her remarkable impact both in and out of the classroom. Full of life and energy, Tsipi exercised daily, ate well, traveled, spoiled her grandchildren, welcomed visitors and traveled - until she couldn't. PSP slowly robbed Tsipi of her independence, spunk and spark. She was predeceased by Motkeh; her parents, Pesiah and Meir Goldfinger; brother, Yehoshua Goldfinger; brother and sister-in-law, Shlomo and Osnat Goldfinger. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roy Wagner and Jody Steinberg, son Erez Wagner, granddaughters Danielle and Roni Wagner (Atlanta), grandsons Tal and Guy Wagner (Israel), sister-in-law Reva Goldfinger, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tsipi's family will be forever grateful to Tsipi's devoted caregiver and adopted family member, Hortensia Morales. Tsipi was buried next to Motkeh on Moshav Sde Warburg. Donations in Tsipi's memory may be made to CurePSP.org or Congregation Bet Haverim. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

