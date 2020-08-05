WAGNER, Michael Louis "Mike" Michael "Mike" Louis Wagner, 56, of Atlanta, GA died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 31, 2020 following a courageous cancer battle. Michael was born on March 29, 1964 in Minneapolis, MN and spent his childhood in Glencoe, IL and Minneapolis. He graduated from Minneapolis Southwest High in 1983, then attended the University of Minnesota where he was a proud Sigma Nu brother. He worked as a territory manager for US Foods for 17 years, first in Minneapolis and then Atlanta, until his death. Family, friends, and coworkers will never forget his welcoming gregariousness, his million-dollar smile, his contagious laugh, and his unending generosity and loyalty to others. Mike is survived by his husband, Sean Maiers of Atlanta; stepfather (Dad) Bruce Sandberg of Nisswa, MN; four sisters Elizabeth (Charles) Bloomquist of Trimont, MN, Cynthia Monroe of Carver, MN, Kathleen Wagner of Minneapolis, and Patricia (Michael) Twite of Grand Rapids, MN; two stepsisters Anne Cronquist and Susan (Roy) Pokovich of Brainerd, MN; parents-in-law Al and Pat Maiers of Dubuque, IA; four sisters-in-law Kelly Markham of Dubuque, Kathy (Barney) Foley of Cedar Rapids, IA, Laurie (Mark) Clemens of Dubuque, and Lynn (Tom) Turner of Atlanta. Also surviving are twenty nieces and nephews, nine grandnieces and grandnephews, and countless friends. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia McCarthy Sandberg, on July 13, 2019; his father, William Satterlee Wagner, on January 14, 1996; and his stepbrother, Stephen Sandberg, on December 31, 2000. A memorial service for Michael will be arranged with the date, time, and location to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org)



