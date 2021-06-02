WAGGONER, Thomas Leslie "Tom"



Thomas (Tom) Leslie Waggoner, age 77, passed away, surrounded by his family on Friday May 28, 2021. He was born on November 7, 1943 in Ellenwood, GA to Maurice and Grace (Cowan) Waggoner.



Tom graduated with honors from Georgia Tech in 1965. On June 26, 1965, he married Linda Lee Tate. Together, they had three children. Tom was a general contractor of custom homes for 40+ years. Later in his career, he focused on land development, retail and commercial construction. He always enjoyed time with family and friends. Saturdays were a time to visit friends, share a laugh and reflect on common interests (building, farming, family, random trivia). One Sunday a month usually meant lunch with the whole family. A favorite was his son-in-law's famous smash burgers, a cold Miller Lite and a bowl of chocolate ice cream.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda; daughters, Donna, Stacy (Frank Chiu); son, Jeffrey (Davelon); 5 grandchildren (his pride and joy) - Mackenzie, Savannah and Kaitlin Bjorgan; Thomas and Henry Chiu; brother, James Waggoner (Marjorie); nephews Scott Waggoner (Linda), Robert Waggoner (Amy) and Gordon Waggoner; niece, Lyric Resmondo Garten (Jay). Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Waggoner and nephew, Jamie Waggoner.



The family will greet friends at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel. A graveside committal will be held in Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.



That was some real good fellowship. Go in peace, Dede.



