Waggoner, Dorothy

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

WAGGONER, Dorothy

Dorothy L. Waggoner, better known as Jerry Waggoner, passed away on July 8, 2023. She was born outside of Charlotte, NC, on April 16, 1930. She moved with her family to Birmingham, AL, and then as a teenager to Atlanta, and went on to become Miss Atlanta in 1948, and represented Atlanta in the Miss America pageant that same year.

She married Robert Waggoner in 1950, and went on to have two sons, Randy and Brad. In the early '60s as a small business owner, she opened The Jerry Waggoner School of Dance, where she helped hundreds of girls and young women learn to move with grace and confidence.

Together with her husband, Bob, they fell in love with boats and boating. Together they served in the US Coast Guard Aux., helping people learn boating safety. They retired to Roswell, GA, where she lived till her passing. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Waggoner; and son, Randy Waggoner. She is survived by her sister, Diane Blake of Lexington, KY; son, Brad Waggoner of Murphy, NC; granddaughter, Chelsea Waggoner Wright; and three great-grandchildren in Ponce De Leon, FL.

The family will received friends on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Arlington Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sandyspringschapel.com for the Waggoner family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC on Twitter

State ends fiscal year with another huge surplus, despite slumping collections11h ago

Credit: AP

Kia’s $200M electric SUV expansion at Georgia plant to add 200 jobs
8h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hope, excitement linger in Georgia Tech community as Eubanks’ Wimbledon run ends
10h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
7h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
7h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb
9h ago
The Latest

Bucko, Elizabeth
1h ago
Johnson, Fletcher
1h ago
White, Sabrina
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top