Waggoner, Dorothy

Dorothy L. Waggoner, better known as Jerry Waggoner, passed away on July 8, 2023. She was born outside of Charlotte, NC, on April 16, 1930. She moved with her family to Birmingham, AL, and then as a teenager to Atlanta, and went on to become Miss Atlanta in 1948, and represented Atlanta in the Miss America pageant that same year.



She married Robert Waggoner in 1950, and went on to have two sons, Randy and Brad. In the early '60s as a small business owner, she opened The Jerry Waggoner School of Dance, where she helped hundreds of girls and young women learn to move with grace and confidence.



Together with her husband, Bob, they fell in love with boats and boating. Together they served in the US Coast Guard Aux., helping people learn boating safety. They retired to Roswell, GA, where she lived till her passing. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Waggoner; and son, Randy Waggoner. She is survived by her sister, Diane Blake of Lexington, KY; son, Brad Waggoner of Murphy, NC; granddaughter, Chelsea Waggoner Wright; and three great-grandchildren in Ponce De Leon, FL.



The family will received friends on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Arlington Memorial Park.



