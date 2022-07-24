ajc logo
Waggoner, Billie

WAGGONER, Billie

Billie Jean Waggoner, age 90 of Milton passed away on July 22, 2022. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Roy; three sons, Chuck (Grace), Alan and Steve (Tammy); grandchildren, Sean, Doug, Christopher and Karen; great-grandchildren, Jerry, Sarah, Chloe and Haley.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

