WAGENEN, Jr., Frederick



Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Frederick Van Wagenen, Jr entered into eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior. He died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children.



Fred was born June 16, 1946 in Miami, Florida. He was raised in Salisbury, North Carolina, where he attended Boyden High School. He was the son of the late Frederick Van Wagenen Sr. and Mary Leake Neave Van Wagenen. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Betty Gibbs, and his granddaughter Piper Crane.



Fred is survived by his wife, Doris; and their three children, Priscilla Crane (Shilo), Elizabeth Dyson (Barton), and Frederick Van Wagenen IV (Maggie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madison, Garrett, Leila, Caroline, Eliza, Anna, Frederick V and Charlotte; as well as his niece, Molly Feinour; and his nephews, Hugh and Frederick Gibbs, and their children.



Fred graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from UNC Chapel Hill, and earned his MBA from Emory University. He also served as a 1st lieutenant in the US Army and was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War.



Following his service in the army, and after graduate school he went on to have an exceptionally successful career in commercial real estate. At the height of his career, he was Director of Acquisitions for Jamestown Investment Group where he negotiated the purchase of over 4 billion in real estate of high profile buildings and shopping centers including One Times Square, Chelsea Market, and Ponce City Market, to name a few.



Fred met his wife, Doris, during graduate school and they were married July 27, 1974 at St. Phillips Cathedral in Atlanta, Georgia. After living briefly in Florida, they returned to Atlanta, and bought a home in East Cobb where they raised their three children Priscilla, Elizabeth and Frederick. He provided great educations for his children and supported them in the pursuit of almost all sports imaginable, including Fred coaching his son in little league baseball . He loved traveling as a family and used maps, mile markers and mph to teach his kids how to determine when they would arrive at their destinations. He had a unique wit and sense of humor and loved to play gags and tease his family, friends and even strangers. If you crossed paths with Fred he would make you a lifelong friend. He loved his daily breakfasts at Waffle House, Bagelicious, golfing anywhere he could, the Philadelphia Phillies, the UNC Tarheels, and his Sunday school class at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. He had a rare ability of having and maintaining his friendships as far back as his childhood. Fred was truly loved and adored by all.



A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Thursday, October 5 at 11:00 AM. He will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery at a date to be determined. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. Everyone is welcome to attend his burial at the Georgia National Cemetery as well. Announcements will be made.



Flowers are appreciated or the family asks for memorial contributions to the Fatty Liver Foundation or Circle for Children.





