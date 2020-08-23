WADSWORTH, Kathryn "Kathy" Kathryn D. Wadsworth was born on July 5, 1938 in Ragland, Alabama, one day late for the fourth, but still a "Yankee Doodle Dandy." The daughter of Lowell and Margaret Dickinson, Kathy spent her early childhood years in Oceanside, California with her mother and brother while her father served in the South Pacific during World War II. Upon war's end, she and her family returned to Alabama where she graduated from Ragland High School as Valedictorian of her class and head cheerleader. She immediately entered Alabama Polytechnic Institute in the fall of 1956, where her beauty and kindness captured the hearts of many. In 1957, she was voted Maid of Cotton for the state of Alabama. While in college, she met and fell in love with Noel Wadsworth. While finishing her degree in sociology, she gave birth to her first child, Dana, in 1959. She and Noel graduated together and were proud members of the first class of Auburn University in June 1960. Following graduation, she and her new family moved to Dalton, Georgia, the epicenter of the American Carpet Industry, where Noel's career and their family thrived. In 1961, she gave birth to her second daughter, Jennifer. As a young mother and doting wife, Kathy still found time to grow her community and its aesthetics. With her husband and several inspired citizens, she helped found the Creative Arts Guild, which later became an important regional cultural center. Less than a decade later, her family relocated to Atlanta. A life-long learner and lover of literature and fine art, Kathy had a signature style, grace, and intellect that when coupled with her gourmet cooking, made her a consummate hostess and conversationalist. A member of the Atlanta Literary Society and the Atlanta High Museum, she and Noel are also among the original founders of the Auburn Fine Arts Museum, contributing the gallery that bears their name. An avid art collector and enthusiast, the Wadsworth's curated collection was featured in Time magazine in the early 1980s. She was a frequent community volunteer. Kathy was a frequent community volunteer at the Carter Center and Meals on Wheels, and was a member of Saint Peter and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Marietta, Georgia. She passed peacefully on Sunday, August 9th, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. Admired and loved by all who knew her, she is survived by her beloved husband Noel, her children, Dr. Margaret Dana Wadsworth and Jennifer Kathryn Wadsworth, and her grandchildren, Addison and Gabriel Mills.

