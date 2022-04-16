WADLEY, Ann



Ann Camp Braselton Wadley passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, at the age of 94.



Born on November 14, 1927, in Rome, Georgia, as the older child of Boyd Benjamin Braselton and Anna Dell Camp Braselton, she grew up in a family of educators. In 1948, the young Ann Camp Braselton was awarded a Bachelor of Arts by Shorter College, and was married shortly after to her husband, Theodore Carroll Wadley, with whom she had three children: Ted, Ellen, and Steve. After moving several times across the Southeast, the family settled in their newly built home by Chastain Park in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1961.



In her career as a middle-school teacher, Mrs. Wadley worked at Guy Webb Elementary and Ridgeview Middle Schools, where she taught seventh grade for many years before switching to fifth grade for many more. She was a long-time member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she also taught Sunday school. After her retirement in 1992, she volunteered at the Atlanta History Center as a docent in the Swan House. The matriarch of an ever-growing extended family, she hosted unforgettable family get-togethers and bridesmaids' luncheons. From 2002-2019, she lived independently at the Lenbrook retirement community in Atlanta, where she then remained to receive attentive care in the final years of her life. The family is very grateful to the Lenbrook associates, Crossroads Hospice, and her personal assistant, Karen White.



Mrs. Wadley was predeceased by her husband Carroll, her brother Albert Braselton of Rome, GA, and her grandson Nicholas Wadley. She will be missed by Ted Wadley and his wife Regina; Ellen Whisenant and her husband Jonny; Steve Wadley and his wife Jill; grandchildren Anna W. Bardaus, Jessica Heller, Eva Imbsweiler, Sarah Bentley, Samantha Gabriel, Adam Wadley, and Jon Whisenant; and eleven great-grandchildren, Stephen, Theo, Anna Carolina, Samuel, William, Caleb, Matthew, Aaron, Luke, Adeline, and Madeleine.



The memorial service, followed by a reception for friends and family, will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2:00 PM, at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30342.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Wadley's memory to St. James United Methodist Church.



