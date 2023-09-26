Wade, Walter

WADE, Walter

Mr. Walter Wade, of Southwest Atlanta, entered into rest

on September 18, 2023. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 11 AM, Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd., Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing today 12 - 7 PM. Wake this evening from 5 to 7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




