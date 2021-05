WADE, Sue Stanaland



Sue Stanaland Wade passed away after an extended illness on May 22, 2021. She is survived by a sister, two daughters, a son, and five grandchildren. Graveside service will be held on May 27, and is limited to 40 attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loaves and Fishes ministry at St. John the Wonderworker Orthodox Church in Grant Park, Atlanta, GA.