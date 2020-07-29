Wade, Roberta

WADE (JORDAN), Roberta Jean On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Roberta Jean Jordan Wade, a.k.a. Bobbie Jean and/or GG, passed away at age 83. Born on December 11, 1936 in Atlanta, GA to Robert Senter and Florence Anna Goosey Jordan. Roberta married Hardon McDonald Wade, Jr. in 1957. They raised three children in Alpharetta, Hardon McDonald Wade, III ("Bub"), Michael Jordan Wade and Donna Jean Wade Bullard. Roberta retired after over 25 years as a clerk at the Fulton County Juvenile Court. She was known for her community service as a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 1190, her involvement in the Boy Scouts of America and was an active lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lamplighters, Peach Blossoms and Beta Sigma Phi. Bobbie loved spending time with her family and friends especially, playing games, music (piano, clarinet) and dancing. Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Don and their son, Bub. She is survived by her two children, Michael Jordan Wade and Donna Jean Wade Bullard, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sister, Esther Leann Jordan Boggs, nephews, nieces and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Viewing at 1 PM and service at 2 PM at the H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, at 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Following the service, Roberta will be laid to rest in Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30328. The funeral home will require that masks be worn which are at all entrances and please observe social distancing.



