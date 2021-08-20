WADE, Reginald Lamar



Reverend Reginald Lamar Wade was born June 19, 1975 in Columbus, GA to the late Louis Wade and Geraldine McCray Wade. He was called home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2021.



He leaves to cherish his memory to his wife, Lenell; daughters, Christian and LaKeisha; sons, Cameron, Randy, and Timothy; mother, Geraldine McCray Wade; brothers, Arthur Terry Williams, Jr. and Doniel Keon Wade; uncles, Melvin McCray, Lester McCray, Jacquis McCray, Michael McCray, Gregory McCray, Donald McCray, and Ramon McCray; aunts, Alberta Hector and Cheryl "Tina" McCray; a very special cousin, Jhonnita Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Well done-good and faithful servant.



A Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home Chapel 1410 Hwy 138, Riverdale, GA 30296 at 10 AM with Rev. Viola Maclin officiating. Committal service will be in Green Acres Cemetery in Columbus, GA at 2 PM. Viewing will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 1 PM- 7 PM at the funeral home.



Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.

