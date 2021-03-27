WADDLE, Doris



Doris Waddle, 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away on March 25, 2021 after a prolonged illness. Doris was born on January 19, 1939, in Cleveland, Georgia.



Doris began her professional life with Southern Bell and AT&T. After retiring she applied to Continental Air Lines to become a flight attendant where she worked for several years. That was the perfect job for her as she loved traveling. Doris also enjoyed shopping and meeting friends for lunch.



Doris was preceded in death by her father, Carl Young; her daughter, Athena Trammel; and her grandsons, Josh and Frank. She was survived by her son, Andrew II; her grandson, Andrew III; her granddaughters, Cherish and Capri Koche; and two great-grandchildren.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville


