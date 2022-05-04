Wack, Dorothy

WACK, (KING WYLIE), Dorothy Lee



Mrs. Dorothy Lee King Wylie Wack, age 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.



Mrs. Wack was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 9, 1929, daughter of the late William Paul King and Nettie Ruth Lee King. She was a retired medical secretary who worked at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA and for Drs. Proper and Kim in Newburgh, NY.



Mrs. Wack was a lifelong member of the Methodist church and was strong in her faith. Her kind and gentle spirit left a lasting impression on all who met her. She had a quiet strength and generosity, giving selflessly to friends and family.



Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lee Ann and Tommy Parker, Barbara Kaylor and Richard Henderson, Laura Barnes; grandchildren, Dana Fant, Eric Fant, Scott and Julie Kaylor, Michael Kaylor; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Wylie in 1969, second husband, Robert B. Wack; brothers, Edwin King and Raymond King.



In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated and a private family interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Atlanta Community Food Bank (acfb.org).



Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

