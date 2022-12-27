VRONO, Harold



Harold Vrono passed away peacefully on December 24, in his 100th year. He was born in Atlanta to Louis and Jennie (Freedman) Vrono (OBM), in 1923. After high school, while enrolled at Georgia Tech, he enlisted in the US Army. Harold served in the Armory Division of the 3rd Army under General Patton, landing in Normandy. While fighting in Germany in late 1944 he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. After the war, he returned to Atlanta and graduated from Emory University. He was a successful businessman, owning a wholesale grocery business for many years, but one of his greatest passions was his love of horses. He kept horses in his backyard while living in the Morningside neighborhood. He was a proud member of the Fulton County Sheriff's Posse and Shriner's organization, riding in parades all over the South. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans and was also a lifetime member of AA Synagogue. Harold was also a talented artist, using his skills to decorate scenes for local plays. Harold was married for 68 years to Eleanor Rothenberg Vrono (OBM) until her death in 2017. He is survived by his children, Robin Torch, Chuck Vrono (Marsha), and Don Vrono (Bekki). He was most proud of his grandchildren, Jeremy Vrono (Megan), Samantha Torch (Aaron Konter), Zachary Vrono (Jodi), Jessica Torch (Stephan Kallus), Todd Vrono (Jamie) and Leyton Vrono. He was lucky to enjoy his great-grandchildren, Seth Vrono, Eleanor Konter, Summer Konter, Leo Vrono and Sam Vrono. He was also survived by his sister, Irene Heller; and sister-in-law, Fran Rothenberg. Graveside services will be held, 3:00 PM TODAY, Tuesday, December 27, at Arlington Memorial Park and via zoom link on Dressler's website. In lieu of flowers, preferred donations can be made to the Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Alzheimer's Association, or Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

