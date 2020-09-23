Vrionis, John

VRIONIS, Sr., John James John James Vrionis, Sr., incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 74 on September 19, 2020. John was born on March 14, 1946 in Larchmont, NY to George and Loretta Vrionis. The youngest of three, John was widely known as an exceptional athlete, playing Varsity football and basketball at Fordham Preparatory School before attending the College of the Holy Cross on a football scholarship. After graduating in the spring of 1968, John became a helicopter pilot in the United States Navy and married the love of his life, Lori. John received his Master of Business Administration degree from Providence College and followed his military service with a successful career in sales as well as many hours volunteering in the community. John was an ardent sports fan and devout Catholic who radiated joy and kindness. Loved by all who knew him, John never met a stranger and considered anyone in need a friend. His passion for playing any game or sport was never overshadowed by his humility and the empathy he demonstrated in all facets of his life. The legacy of his athleticism lives on as a member of the Fordham Preparatory Hall of Honor, the Fordham Preparatory Football Hall of Fame and the College of the Holy Cross Athletic Hall of Fame for both football and lacrosse. And his infinite compassion for others endures with the lasting commitment of the John Vrionis Scholarship Fund created in 2010 by former classmates from Fordham Preparatory School. Despite living for more than 30 years with Multiple Sclerosis, John never lost his sense of humor, the twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes, or his unique ability to find the light in even the darkest of times. John is survived by his adoring wife of almost 52 years, Lori, his three children, Kristin (Scott) Oman, John (Jennifer), Lisa (Nick) Friedrich, his ten grandchildren, and one brother, George. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 AM EST. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Assistance League of Atlanta or to The John Vrionis Scholarship Fund by sending a check made out to Fordham Preparatory School located at 441 East Fordham Road, Bronx, NY 10458. Donations should indicate direct payment to The Class of 1964 John Vrionis Endowed Scholarship Fund.

