Obituaries
1 hour ago

VOSS, Lorraine Luverne

Lori Voss of Alpharetta, GA and Key Colony Beach, FL passed away on March 22, 2023 at the age of 90. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, working woman and friend.

Lori was born in Tenstrike, MN to the Rev. Arthur A. Dierks and Vivian M. Dierks. She attended the University of Minnesota before fulfilling her dream to become a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines (TWA). When she married Jean A. Jern in 1958, she became the first female flight attendant to keep her job after becoming married. After Jean passed, she married Walter J. Voss in 1982, and together spent many years of travel and adventure.

Lori enjoyed many hobbies over the years including travel, reading, swimming, playing bridge and golf, where she was a member of Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, MI. She was an avid fan of auto racing, Elvis, and the University of Michigan athletic teams.

But for all her activities and travel, Lori's true passion was her family. She was preceded in death by husbands, Walter J. Voss, Jean A. Jern; and daughter, Nancy Lynn Archer. She is survived by daughters, Elaine Atkinson (Bryan) and Susan Neppl (Jeff); stepsons, Geoff Voss and Greg Voss; son-in-law, Bobby Archer; and grandchildren, Haley Atkinson, Jack D. Neppl, Julia Neppl, Darby Atkinson Diaz (Jake), Jessica Archer Wahl (Joey) and Dylan Archer.

Lori had a full life of love and is greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on April 11, 2023, at Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, GA.

