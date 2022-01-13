Vollenweider, Emmett

VOLLENWEIDER, Sr., Emmett J.



Emmett J. Vollenweider, Sr., a proud New Orleans native and resident of Roswell, Georgia, passed away January 6th, at age 89. Born third of nine children to Lawrence Vollenweider, Jr. and Clarissa Woodruff, he was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lawrence (Betty Jo) and Howard (Patricia), and sister Doris (Cyril) Vollenweider. He is survived by siblings Melvin (Greta), Edgar (Clarice), Lester (Yvonne), Myra (Tom), and George "Pete" (Patricia) Vollenweider.



In 1955, Emmett graduated from Loyola University and then served in the Army for two years in El Paso, Texas. After military service, while employed in New Orleans, he developed a passion for working with computers. In 1964, he began a bank data processing career in Baton Rouge. He supervised the installation of new automated accounting equipment. From 1972-1974, he served as International Director of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Data Processing Management Association. He continued working with mainframe computers in Florida and Georgia, before retiring.



Emmett enjoyed sports. He pitched in the New Orleans Recreational Development Baseball League and was a member of the 1954 All-Star National ABC Championship team. An ardent golfer, he scored three official holes in one. He was active participant in Senior Olympics, and he won over 100 medals. His senior softball teams claimed several National Championships, and he earned All-American honors on multiple occasions. He cherished the friendship of his Georgia Senior Softball teammates and, especially playing for the Georgia Peaches. In 1998, he was inducted into the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame. In 2015, received the prestigious Jim Smith Sportsmanship Award.



Emmett diligently researched his family's history, and regularly attended Vollenweider family reunions. He also collected stamps, gardened, and traveled extensively.



He leaves his wife of 41 years, Shirley Duczer, children Emmett Jr., (Toni), Mark, Marian (Dennis), Edward (Diane), Thomas, and Timothy (Sallie), stepdaughter Laura (Brian), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. "Pops" is remembered affectionately for his sense of humor and his zest for life.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Saint Joseph Abbey in Saint Benedict, Louisiana can be made at https://www.saintjosephabbey.com/donate-seminary-college-general. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

