Vogt, Nicolas

VOGT, Jr., Nicolas Michael



Mr. Nicolas Michael Vogt, Jr., age 84 of Dallas, Georgia passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Michael was born July 10, 1937 in Ringgold, Georgia to the late Nicholas Michael Vogt, Sr. and the late Fredonia Ernst Vogt. He served in the United States Marine Corps from June 27, 1956 - April 15, 1959. Michael firmly believed, "Once a Marine, always a Marine". He went on to study electrical engineering at the Pacific States University in Los Angeles, California. Michael later became a reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. He also served in the Air Force Reserves as a navigator Michael had a love for airplanes, war movies and good westerns. He retired as an engineer with the United States Post Office. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife Joann Niedbalski Vogt; sister, Nancy Vogt and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his two sisters: Ann Vogt of Dallas, Georgia and Kay Wood of Dallas, Texas; aunt, Dorothy Gene Harris, of California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service and interment was held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Chattanooga National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Nicholas Michael Vogt, Jr.

