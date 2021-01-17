Vogt, Clifford

VOGT, Jr., Clifford Marshall



Clifford Marshall Vogt, Jr., 93, died on December 25, 2020, in Bradenton, FL.



After his service in the U.S. Navy, he attended the University of Illinois and Purdue University, earning a PhD in organic chemistry.



His career in research and development took him to Darien, CT; Madison, NJ; Neenah, WI; and Roswell, GA, and led to 20 U.S. patents and numerous foreign patents.



Cliff is survived by his wife, Clara; daughter, Heidi Brandon (Michael) of Alpharetta, GA; and niece, Karen Snepp of Kirkland, WA.



