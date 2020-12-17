VOGEL, Sara Wells



Sara Wells Vogel, 72 years of age, Roswell, Georgia, passed December 4, 2020.



Sara is survived by her husband Richard, son Chris, son Paul and Wendy, children Chandler and Cameron, brother Tom wife Holly, their children and grandchildren.



Sara reached a vast scope of communities and their citizens, born in Valdosta in 1948, moved to Atlanta in 1962, admitted to Furman University and attended two years. She worked at Georgia Power here in Roswell, where I met her, she said she had never met a Marine before.



After the wedding, we moved back to South Georgia, she was president of the Jaycettes and doing accounting before there were computers. We moved to Columbus where she was raising our two sons, 14 months apart, Chris and Paul, she had them learn to swim at age two and three. She also cooked at the rolling kitchen for the Great Chattahoochee Raft Race. We moved to Roswell in 1978.



Sara went to college at Kennesaw and graduated Magna cum Laude, and began teaching seventh grade science, she knew all the background and development.



She taught our sons and her students to set goals and grow from their imagination no matter their wealth or poverty. She encouraged our boys to build tree houses from scrap lumber they acquired.



She was a volunteer at the Drake house, taught English to Hispanic people, played bridge enormously and attended book clubs, not to mention taught Sunday School. She developed arts and crafts and sold them at craft shows, bringing in funds. She took Paul's family to New York. She was a great grandmother.



She saw the Pope at the Vatican and the Sistine chapel, saw bullfights in Spain, the Duomo in Milan, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Arc de Triumph in Paris. She saw the great party in Prague, Czech Republic and the Jewish cemeteries. She saw the wind mills in Holland and all the Churches and cities in Germany. She saw two river cruises on the Danube and the Rhine.



She had beauty, strength, and kindness. She is a miracle and I feel her spirit.



Instead of flowers make donation to St. Jude Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.



