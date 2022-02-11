Hamburger icon
Vitak, Nadine

2 hours ago

Nadine Louise Vitak, 82, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her home. She was born February 6, 1939, in Cleveland, OH to the late William and Gladys McKay. In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Clarence Vitak. Nadine is survived by her sons David Allen Vitak (wife: Chase & children: Ethan and Connor) of Atlanta, GA and Mark Steven Vitak (wife: Amy & children Shane and Lillian) of Atlanta, GA and daughter, Beth Marie DeLawter (husband: Mark & children: Danielle, Julia, and Kaitlyn) of Charlotte, NC In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. The family is planning a private memorial at a later date. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Vitak family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

