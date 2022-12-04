VINTON, Edward Paul



Ed Vinton, known by many as the "King of Nebraska" and "Eli Kid" left this world too soon on November 15, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, deAlva; honorary wives, Wissal Byrnes, Julie Davy and Kyle Brooks; along with furbabies, Alley, Brownie, #3, Scout, Mickey, Sophie and numerous possums, raccoons, geese and the birds he fed daily. Anne Strozier "Momma" will miss her favorite one and only son-in-law, their Rummikub games and weekly breakfast. Edward Paul was born to Joe and Martha Vinton on October 2, 1960. Ed was the fourth of seven brothers and five sisters who were raised on the family ranch near Eli, Nebraska. Ranch life was the foundation for Ed's play hard and work harder philosophy. He worked for QuikTrip for 29 years, beginning as a student at Oklahoma Wesleyan University before moving to Atlanta. After retiring early, he had numerous businesses including Crazy Ed's Fireworks at a few locations in Nebraska, easily spotted because of the giant blow up Godzilla. If Ed saw anyone working on a project, he was ready to jump in and help or push to begin it in the first place saying "let's get it done". If you needed trees cut down, just call Ed – 'have chainsaw, will travel' was his motto. He made friends wherever he went whether it was the Oklahoma fans visiting Memorial Stadium, fishing with his nephew, firing up the Big Green Egg for a football party or golfing with friends. His Low Country Boil was a highlight of the annual Vinton family reunion. He was known and dearly loved as Uncle Ed to many, including his 31 nieces and nephews and special former neighbors Hana and Jack Byrnes. Ed loved watching sports, dissecting games and players, and was a great armchair coach for his beloved Huskers and the Atlanta Braves. He was a dedicated member of the Georgians for Nebraska and served several years as the president of the organization. His alter ego Redneck Red entertained himself and many Husker fans. His man cave - The Big Red Room hosted friends and neighbors (mostly unannounced) every Saturday and Sunday. Ed's bar was always open for business! As you watch games this season, please raise a glass to Ed – he preferred Crown and Coke, but wasn't too picky. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Martha; infant sister Martha Elizabeth; brothers-in-law, Steve Dykes and Gary Berry; sister-in-law, Linda Vinton; and nieces, Annie Blauvelt and Rachel Vinton. He is survived by his wife, deAlva Vinton; sisters and brothers, Judy Berry, Mary (Brad) Blauvelt, Joe (Marcia) Vinton, Fred (Linda) Vinton, Theresa Dykes, Mike Vinton, Kathy (Verlin) Dohse, Arty (Dee) Vinton, Helen (Brunza) LaBore, Chris (Darla) Vinton, Paul (Sheila) Vinton; and a myriad of nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorials can be sent in honor of Ed to Georgians for Nebraska Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation. Celebration of life services in Georgia and Nebraska will be scheduled at a later date. Please send or share stories and memories of Ed: the good, the bad and the ugly. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel 770-476-2535.



